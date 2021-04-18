HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $194.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 64.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.