Head-To-Head Survey: Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.51 $323.80 million N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $5.63 billion 0.57 $149.63 million $1.25 21.60

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dairy Farm International and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 4 7 3 0 1.93

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Volatility & Risk

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 4.02% 36.51% 9.04%

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Dairy Farm International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine. As of January 03, 2021, it operated 362 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

