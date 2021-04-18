Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $54.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,357,965 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

