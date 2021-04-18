Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,460 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 466.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

