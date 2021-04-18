Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,760 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

