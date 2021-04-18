Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TriMas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

