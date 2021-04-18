Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.98 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

