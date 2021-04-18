Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TMP stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

