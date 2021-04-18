Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $51,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

