Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $102.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

