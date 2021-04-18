Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after acquiring an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.