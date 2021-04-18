Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

