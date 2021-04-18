Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,102,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

