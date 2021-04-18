Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 213 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.79 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.