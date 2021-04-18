Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 650 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

