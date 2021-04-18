Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $7.76 on Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $925,838.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00013969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00678434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

