HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $524.87 million and approximately $25,278.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005009 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021336 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

