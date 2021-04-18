HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €80.44 ($94.64) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 12-month high of €79.44 ($93.46). The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

