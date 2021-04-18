HEIDI Reaches Market Capitalization of $988.12 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $988.12 and approximately $523.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Coin Profile

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

