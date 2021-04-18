HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

HLE opened at €45.61 ($53.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.60. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

