Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $217.45 million and $446,876.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00484460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

