Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 25770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

