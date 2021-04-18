Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,109 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $383.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $382.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.