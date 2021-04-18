Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.4% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 6,582,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

