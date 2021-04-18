HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

