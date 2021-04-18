HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Life Storage by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

