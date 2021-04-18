HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,484,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

