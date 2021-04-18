HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,384 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

