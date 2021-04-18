HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $29.69 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

