Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTH. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilltop by 36.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

