Hive Market Cap Tops $209.50 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $209.50 million and $13.05 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001763 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,314,465 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.