Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. 227,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,781. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

