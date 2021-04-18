Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

