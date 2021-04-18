Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $232.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $230.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

