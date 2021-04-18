Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKTVY remained flat at $$27.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. Hong Kong Television Network has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

