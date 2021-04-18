Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $8.60 on Friday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

