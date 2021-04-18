HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 23,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,308. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. HP has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,729.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.