Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Materialise by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.25 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

