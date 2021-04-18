Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

