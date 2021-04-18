Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWB shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.56 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

