Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ORRF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.