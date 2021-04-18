Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

