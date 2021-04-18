Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,433 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,859 shares of company stock valued at $706,816 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.