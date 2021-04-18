Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $209,000 Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last ninety days.

PLRX stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

