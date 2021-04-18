Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $213,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

