Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $189.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

