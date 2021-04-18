Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in March

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

