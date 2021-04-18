Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.27. 102,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.