Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $810.42. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $740.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

