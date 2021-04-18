Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. 182,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

